New Isaiah 117 house opens in Hamblen County

HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Isaiah 117 house is opening in Hamblen County to help children waiting to get into a foster home.

It has been two years since this has been put in motion.

“I am very excited to cut a ribbon today and start serving kids,” Jessica Lyle, the coordinator for Isaiah 117 in Hamblen County, said. “This has been a dream for the last two years. This community has really come together and they have been amazing.”

The new house offers a space for both boys and girls and provides a family-like atmosphere. The goal of the new house is to make sure children’s needs are met and that they are not alone.

When children are removed from their homes, they wait at the Department of Children Services office for a foster home placement.

“We provide the home that does feel like home. It is welcoming, warm, inviting, and they get to be a kid on a very hard day. We have a playground. We can bake cookies. We can play games. We have those volunteers that just show them that they are loved. Show them they are not alone to listen to play,” said Lyle.

In the donation room, children will find new clothes, shoes, and toiletries donated by the community. Lyle said the Hamblen County community support has been helpful.

“Our community is very generous. As soon as we started raising awareness and talking about the need, the community responded and started making those donations, asking what we need all the time and really coming through for the children of our community. Everything you saw upstairs is brand new, and it was donated by a very generous community,” said Lyle.

The organization is always looking for additional donations and the best way to donate is the visit the Isaiah House website, which is also where anyone interested can find more information about the program.

