Rural Metro responds to reported boat crash at Rogers Island Road Park

Crews on scene were not able to find boats immediately.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported boat crash at Rogers Island Road Park, dispatch officials confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday.

Officials were not able to provide detailed information so soon after receiving the call, but Rural Metro spokesperson Jeffery Bagwell told WVLT News that crews who responded to the scene were unable to immediately find boats in the water.

Rogers Island Road Park is located near Concord Park on Northshore Drive.

This is a developing story.

