State announces historic low in economically distressed counties, three in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Office of Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that Tennessee is seeing a historic low in economically distressed counties, with only eight in the state hitting the threshold for distressed. Three of those are in East Tennessee.

The state categorizes counties as distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive and attainment based on their economic performance. In East Tennessee, Scott, Hancock and Cocke County rank as distressed. Below is data on the counties:

Scott

Per Capita Market Income: $18,939

Poverty Rate: 22%

Three Year Average Unemployment Rate: 5.8%

Hancock

Per Capita Market Income: $16,760

Poverty Rate: 31.1%

Three Year Average Unemployment Rate: 6.4%

Cocke

Per Capita Market Income: $20,632

Poverty Rate: 20.7%

Three Year Average Unemployment Rate: 6.5%

The state-wide improvement comes after the state has invested in aspects like education, infrastructure and workforce development, according to state officials. In 2019, Tennessee had 15 distressed counties.

