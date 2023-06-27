State announces historic low in economically distressed counties, three in East Tennessee

In 2019, Tennessee had 15 distressed counties.
State announces historic low in economically distressed counties, three in East Tennessee
State announces historic low in economically distressed counties, three in East Tennessee(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Office of Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that Tennessee is seeing a historic low in economically distressed counties, with only eight in the state hitting the threshold for distressed. Three of those are in East Tennessee.

The state categorizes counties as distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive and attainment based on their economic performance. In East Tennessee, Scott, Hancock and Cocke County rank as distressed. Below is data on the counties:

Scott

  • Per Capita Market Income: $18,939
  • Poverty Rate: 22%
  • Three Year Average Unemployment Rate: 5.8%

Hancock

  • Per Capita Market Income: $16,760
  • Poverty Rate: 31.1%
  • Three Year Average Unemployment Rate: 6.4%

Cocke

  • Per Capita Market Income: $20,632
  • Poverty Rate: 20.7%
  • Three Year Average Unemployment Rate: 6.5%

The state-wide improvement comes after the state has invested in aspects like education, infrastructure and workforce development, according to state officials. In 2019, Tennessee had 15 distressed counties.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed early Sunday morning while Knoxville...
Knoxville police identify driver killed in I-40 crash at Strawberry Plains
The girl, who is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 E....
Parents of girl found alone at gas station located, Knoxville police say
Firefighters with Rural Metro Fire Department are working a house fire in the 1200 block of...
Lightning strike likely causes West Knox house fire
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika resigns after alleged sex abuse coverups
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks increasing heat, humidity, and a return to storms at...
Milder today then heating back to 90s with severe storms
Knoxville Bishop Resigns
Knoxville Bishop Resigns - clipped version
It’s almost Independence Day, and WVLT News is tracking how you can celebrate in East Tennessee.
How to celebrate Independence Day in East Tennessee