Tennessee basketball learns its 2023-24 conference schedule

The Southeastern Conference released each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2023-24 men’s basketball season Monday.
2023 SEC Basketball Tournament opener vs. Ole Miss
2023 SEC Basketball Tournament opener vs. Ole Miss(Tennessee Athletics)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2023-24 men’s basketball season Monday.

Tennessee’s home slate features games against Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, as part of the 18-game league schedule.

The Vols road trips will come against Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee also added a pair of home-and-home series against Alabama and Texas A&M during the 2023-24 season.

Dates, tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.

Vol fans should be excited for the upcoming season as the Vols are coming off a campaign in which it made a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

Tennessee is loaded with returning talent, led by Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and point guard Zakai Zeigler.

The Vols will also have a bit of a new look with the additions of three transfers in guards Jordan Gainey (USC Upstate) and Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado) and forward Chris Ledlum (Harvard).

They also have young talent coming in with three true freshmen in guard Cameron Carr and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed early Sunday morning while Knoxville...
Knoxville police identify driver killed in I-40 crash at Strawberry Plains
The girl, who is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 E....
Parents of girl found alone at gas station located, Knoxville police say
Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West at Gallaher at mile marker 380 on Saturday...
WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport

Latest News

Tee Off with Tee Martin Golf Tournament
Tee off with Tee Martin Tourney a huge success
Recruiting trail continues for Tennessee football
UT Football ready for big recruiting weekend
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 08, 2023 - Infielder Christian Moore #1 and Pitcher Drew Beam #32 of the...
Beam, Moore invited to try out for USA Baseball
The Last Rider
Greg LeMond hits the big screen as ‘The Last Rider’