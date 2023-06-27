Tennessee basketball learns its 2023-24 conference schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2023-24 men’s basketball season Monday.

Tennessee’s home slate features games against Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, as part of the 18-game league schedule.

The Vols road trips will come against Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee also added a pair of home-and-home series against Alabama and Texas A&M during the 2023-24 season.

Dates, tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.

Vol fans should be excited for the upcoming season as the Vols are coming off a campaign in which it made a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

Tennessee is loaded with returning talent, led by Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and point guard Zakai Zeigler.

The Vols will also have a bit of a new look with the additions of three transfers in guards Jordan Gainey (USC Upstate) and Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado) and forward Chris Ledlum (Harvard).

They also have young talent coming in with three true freshmen in guard Cameron Carr and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips.

