Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns enters transfer portal, Coach Vitello confirms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Vols pitcher Chase Burns has entered the transfer portal, Coach Tony Vitello confirmed Tuesday on the Sports Animal.

The sophomore was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week in April and helped lead the Vols to a College World Series run in Omaha. He also currently ranks third nationally and second in the SEC in strikeouts per nine innings.

Burns was also the D1Baseball.com National Freshman of the Year last season. He has yet to make an official announcement.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.