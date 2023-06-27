Tennessee Smokies, VFL invited to MLB All-Star Futures Game

Pete Crow-Armstrong invited to All-Star game
Pete Crow-Armstrong invited to All-Star game(Tennessee Smokies)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One key indicator that will tell you who the next stars will be in Major League Baseball often is the players who get invited to the Sirius XM MLB All-Star Futures Game.

The game features the top prospects in the minor league ranks each year.

This season, two Tennessee Smokies and a VFL have received invites.

With the Smokies, Infielder BJ Murray and outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong will take the diamond. Crow-Armstrong is also on the new Top 100 list on MLB Pipeline, right at the number 10 spot.

VFL Drew Gilbert will also take center stage for the Futures Game. This invite comes just over a month after the outfielder was called up to Double-A within the Houston Astros organization.

Previous Coverage: Baseball VFLs shining in the minors

All-Star Saturday takes place July 8 at 7:00 p.m. (ET) and 4:00 p.m. (PT) at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed early Sunday morning while Knoxville...
Knoxville police identify driver killed in I-40 crash at Strawberry Plains
The girl, who is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 E....
Parents of girl found alone at gas station located, Knoxville police say
Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West at Gallaher at mile marker 380 on Saturday...
WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport

Latest News

2023 SEC Basketball Tournament opener vs. Ole Miss
Tennessee basketball learns its 2023-24 conference schedule
Tee Off with Tee Martin Golf Tournament
Tee off with Tee Martin Tourney a huge success
Recruiting trail continues for Tennessee football
UT Football ready for big recruiting weekend
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 08, 2023 - Infielder Christian Moore #1 and Pitcher Drew Beam #32 of the...
Beam, Moore invited to try out for USA Baseball