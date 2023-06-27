Tennessee Smokies, VFL invited to MLB All-Star Futures Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One key indicator that will tell you who the next stars will be in Major League Baseball often is the players who get invited to the Sirius XM MLB All-Star Futures Game.

The game features the top prospects in the minor league ranks each year.

This season, two Tennessee Smokies and a VFL have received invites.

With the Smokies, Infielder BJ Murray and outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong will take the diamond. Crow-Armstrong is also on the new Top 100 list on MLB Pipeline, right at the number 10 spot.

VFL Drew Gilbert will also take center stage for the Futures Game. This invite comes just over a month after the outfielder was called up to Double-A within the Houston Astros organization.

All-Star Saturday takes place July 8 at 7:00 p.m. (ET) and 4:00 p.m. (PT) at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

