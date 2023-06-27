Two men from Tennessee drown in dangerous Florida waters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman said she watched a Nashville man drown in Florida over the weekend.

Carol Champagne said she sees people travel from places like Nashville jump into the Gulf of Mexico from the Florida beaches regardless of the posted warning flags.

“We knew something really bad had happened,” Champagne said.

It all started with a warning about rough waters, but people still jumped into the ocean Saturday morning.

“I’m just to my ankles only and you could feel the water really pulling you in,” Champagne said.

Champagne was visiting Miramar Beach, Florida, when she said she saw rescue after rescue.

“The lifeguards were doing so much to try and control it, but they kept them busy with so many rescues,” Champagne said.

But one hit too close to home.

“They got three people out of the water, and they were taking them to the hospital and that’s all I knew until I saw the news,” Champagne said.

A 58-year-old man visiting from Nashville was in that group. He died that Saturday afternoon.

On Thursday, officers said a 47-year-old man from East Tennessee who was visiting Panama City Beach, Florida, died in the gulf while trying to save his girlfriend in those hazardous waters.

“Maybe this is some people’s first times, and they just didn’t know what these flags meant, but it was very dangerous,” Champagne said.

Paramedics said observing warning flags could save lives.

