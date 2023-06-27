‘Unsung heroes’ | Air Force celebrated 100 years of aerial refueling

The 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base honored the milestone with a flyover.
McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base participated in a nationwide flyover event.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
“A lot of times we’re kinda the unsung heroes, but no mission in the air force takes place without air refueling so we’re very proud of it,” Lt. Col. Benjamin Brooks said.

Refueling is transferring fuel from one aircraft to another while both are in flight. The game-changing innovation allowed the U.S. Air Force to be more versatile in the air.

The crew in the flyover consisted of a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 134th Air Refueling Wing and two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard.

The McGhee Tyson base has been refueling here in Knoxville since 1964, nearly 60 years.

“We make it our mission to help other places get all over the world rapidly,” Brooks said. “It’s a recognition of service of all the people I’ve worked with and all the people of the 134th Air Refueling Wing that have worked so hard and tirelessly to the air refueling mission.”

The group flew over Nashville before Neyland Stadium. The flyover was one of 150 happening around the country for the anniversary on Tuesday,

