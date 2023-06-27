West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes collected in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metro Public Health Department in Nashville announced Tuesday a batch of mosquitoes recently collected by the department’s pest management division has tested positive for West Nile virus.

Staff captured the mosquitoes at a trap near the intersection of Bell Road and Anderson Road in Southeast Nashville, according to a media release. There have been no human cases reported.

Efforts have been made to notify residences in the impacted areas. Pest management also revisited the areas and set additional traps and is monitoring areas of standing water and applying larvicide if mosquito larvae are present. The Health Department does not spray to kill adult mosquitoes, according to the release.

The Health Department began trapping mosquitoes in May and sending them to be tested at the Tennessee Department of Health’s lab.

The health department recommends taking steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas. This includes:

Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard – especially in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trashcans, and wheelbarrows.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with Gambusia fish.

Apply mosquito dunks in standing water areas on your property.

Cut back overgrown vegetation, where mosquitos can easily hide.

Health officials recommend taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes, including:

Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.

If you must be outdoors then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC – those include products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair.

