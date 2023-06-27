Where to get Buc-ee’s food, merchandise if you can’t make it in person

Chris Koerner started a third-party website where he resells items from Buc-ee’s to people who otherwise might not have the chance to go in person.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite the popularity of the new Sevier County location and the many others across the country, Buc-ee’s doesn’t have its own place online to buy any of its signature food or merchandise.

Previous Coverage: Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville

In 2020, Chris Koerner decided to change that by taking a risk and started selling some of the more popular items from Buc-ee’s on his own website. So the Plano, Texas, native went to his nearby store, bought one of everything and started what is now called texassnax.com.

“If this doesn’t work out, I’m going to have $3,000 worth of snacks for my wife and four kids,” said Koerner.

Fully prepared for Buc-ee’s to ask him to take the website down, he was surprised when he was told it was perfectly fine for him to continue selling items from the store online from the attorneys with Buc-ee’s.

“I was expecting them to be mad, but they weren’t they were very friendly and very nice,” said Koerner.

Koerner was allowed to continue as long as he made it clear on the website that his business and Buc-ee’s weren’t affiliated.

This business started out of fandom for Buc-ee’s and has now become a full-time job for Koerner and his partners involved who ship products to all 50 states and even internationally to people who otherwise might not be able to go in person. Selling what he buys at full price at a slightly higher price, he’s able to make a living from the website as he spends thousands of dollars at his nearby Buc-Ee’s every two weeks.

“We’re big Buc-ee’s fans, we’re the biggest Buc-ee’s fans in the world and we love shipping their products,” said Koerner.

According to Koerner, this whole idea started when he went to Buc-ee’s for the first time more than nine years ago and wanted to give others the chance to experience the Texas-based business for themselves.

