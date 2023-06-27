Why you should donate blood now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and while people are preparing for the holiday weekend, blood centers across East Tennessee are preparing themselves as well. Experts explained why the need to donate blood is higher this time of year.

With summertime heating up the need for blood donations is rising as well.

“Right now, we’re at what we call ‘low inventory.’ That’s less than a five-day supply. What that means is that we are not at all stable so for anyone who hears that, ‘Oh it’s low; it’s not critical.’ We are not at what we call ‘critical.’ We need about a ten-plus day supply to be where we would like to be, stability-wise,” said Altman.

Kristy Altman is the Director of Communications and Public Relations for Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville. She said it is normal to see fewer blood donations this time of year.

“Now that we have come out of the pandemic and into the summertime, people can take their time off, their PTO for a variety of reasons and surgeries so we see that number go up, and a lot of people think trauma is the only thing that the blood is used for, but in fact, anyone who is having surgery is going to have their blood. That blood product is going to be ready in case they need a transfusion,” said Altman.

Medic supplies blood products to 25 hospitals in 22 counties across East Tennessee and South Eastern Kentucky. With the holiday weekend coming up, between scheduled surgeries and accidents that could happen, Altman said they need to make sure there’s plenty of blood in stock.

“So leading up to the Fourth of July, this is a great time for folks to donate. Coming in this week gets us ready for that holiday next Tuesday and gets that blood supply where we need it because we do see an increase of need for holiday weekends, for holidays in particular,” said Altman.

MEDIC sends five to six buses every day out into the community so people will not have to go far to donate. Locations can be found on the MEDIC website.

On Wednesday and Thursday, it’s Pint for Pint night at any Bruster’s location. Anyone who donates a pint of blood can also get a pint of ice cream for free.

