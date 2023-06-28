10-year-old shot at YWCA, in critical condition, KPD says

A 10-year-old boy was apparently accidently shot, Erland said, but a 14-year-old was taken into custody for further investigation.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old was shot at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News Wednesday.

A 10-year-old boy was apparently accidentally shot around 9:45 a.m. and transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Erland and dispatch officials said, but a 14-year-old was taken into custody for further investigation.

YWCA spokespersons provided a statement, saying parents were immediately informed after emergency services were called.

“Knoxville Police Department and emergency services were alerted immediately. One individual was injured and transported to UT Medical Center. That person’s family has been contacted,” spokespersons said. “Phyllis Wheatley Center staff members have contacted the families of the children present, and they are being picked up from the facility. Families will be alerted directly as to plans for the remainder of the week and beyond for the Phyllis Wheatley Center summer program.”

Officials added that they plan to review safety protocols for the future.

“The safety of the children and staff is the utmost priority of the YWCA. YWCA will determine immediate next steps for review of safety protocols, as well as resources for children and staff following this traumatic event,” they said. “The YWCA staff and board of directors extend our sincere sympathy to everyone involved, especially the children onsite, the injured person and their loved ones. Please join us in wrapping all of our young people in your love and pray.”

YWCA spokespersons also told WVLT News that there were 43 children signed in at the center when the shooting happened.

No other injuries were reported and there’s no active threat, Erland said.

