Best tips to stay safe while celebrating the Fourth of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department provided tips from the experts to keep every one safe this Fourth of July.

On average, more than 45,000 people visit U.S. hospital emergency rooms for treatment of injuries on July 4, and 5, nearly 91,000 in total, by far the highest daily numbers in the entire year.

“I mean we love to celebrate our independence and what better way to do it than is to light off a few fireworks. Make sure you do them safely and they are legal in two of the three counties in our fire district,” said Chief John Linsenbigler, with the Seymour Fire Department.

Linsenbigler said the most common injuries they see this time of year were burns to the face, hands and feet because of misusing fireworks.

He said staying safe is as simple as having a plan before you light the match and use common sense.

“Don’t hand make these, ‘Hey I’m going to buy a bunch of black cats, I’m going to cut them all apart and I’m going to put them together.’ Ya know that’ll get you hurt so use legal fireworks, make sure you have a water source close by so a rogue one doesn’t land on your neighbors house or in the bushes and if it continues to be dry, it doesn’t take much it only takes a spark to start a fire,” said Linsenbigler.

Some volunteer fire departments have fundraisers where they sell fireworks to raise money to fund new equipment and rescue operations. Linsenbigler said why not be the one to sell them and educate people at the same time.

“We rent this lot out here for different community events and one of them is for selling fireworks and then we make sure all the tents have what they’re supposed to have according to their state license fire extinguisher that kind of stuff,” said Linsenbigler.

The chief said to have a water source near when and if you shoot off fireworks and a place for them to go once they’re put out.

Check to see if your county allows you to use fireworks.

