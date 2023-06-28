Delta flight makes emergency landing at airport without nose gear

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a Charlotte airport without its nose gear on Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An airplane dealing with mechanical issues was forced to make an emergency landing at a North Carolina airport.

According to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Delta Airlines flight 1092 landed around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday without its nose gear.

The airplane remained on the runway for hours, according to witnesses. Luckily, officials said no one was injured in the incident and passengers were bussed to a terminal.

A passenger on the plane told WBTV that they were allowed to leave, but nothing was allowed off the plane such as suitcases or carry-on bags as the Federal Aviation Administration was holding the plane.

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a Charlotte airport without its nose gear on Wednesday. (Source: @GaryLaneGibbs/BON VOYAGED/TMX)

Officials with Delta said two pilots, three flight attendants and 96 customers were aboard the plane when it landed.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is also investigating the situation.

Following the emergency landing, Delta released the statement below:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and employees. While this was a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries.”

The plane arrived in Charlotte after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police investigating, KPD says
Teen charged after 10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police say
On Tuesday, Donatos will open its second location at 6738 Malone Creek Drive in Karns.
New pizza joint coming to Knoxville
Chase Burns
Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns enters transfer portal, Coach Vitello confirms
INTERVIEW: Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika resigns after alleged sex abuse coverups

Latest News

Heat and humidity building ahead of storms
Heat and humidity building ahead of storms
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and...
Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims
Police: Woman impersonated nurse, disconnected IVs from patients
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’