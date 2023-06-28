From doom to boom | Hope flows in East Tennessee as North Carolina Paper Mill shutters operations

HARTFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than one century, the Pactiv Evergreen Paper Mill in Canton, North Carolina, has provided good-paying jobs to the hundreds it employed on the other side of the mountains.

At the beginning of June, the mill shut its doors for good.

While the closure impacts jobs in North Carolina, it also affects the people living and working in Tennessee.

“It’s the most beautiful river east of the Mississippi, and it is a beauty,” said Gay Webb.

Webb is an 87-year-old Cocke County native and a member of the Dead Pigeon River Council.

At a young age, Webb dedicated his life to fighting for the health of the river that runs through his home county.

“We formed a little support group, they were good. All of us just called ourselves Dead Pigeon River; we kept it because it had a little tang to it,” said Webb.

Webb grew up along the river and spent time swimming in it.

“When I was a young man, we would get in the river, didn’t know any better really,” said Webb.

Webb learned more about the health of the river and didn’t let his kids play in it.

The Pigeon River runs from high atop the mountains of Western North Carolina, down past the Pactiv Evergreen Paper Mill in Canton and into Cocke County before it meets the French Broad River.

Up until the 1990s, everyone has a story about what the river looked like.

“The river would run just black. You could stick your hand in it, it would cover your hand,” said Webb.

“Back in the 80s and 90s, it was pretty bad. The thing that I remember most was the foam on the river; you could see it was not a clean river,” said Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis.

Mathis grew up in Cocke County, and he swam in the river when he was a child too.

“Growing up, Waterville was one of our favorite places to go. It was just a natural swimming hole so I’ve been coming up here since I was a little kid. I’ve taken my kids and now that we have grandkids, when they’re a little bit older, we’re going to bring them up here. Maybe even later this summer we’re going to bring them up to Waterville,” said Mathis.

The ill health of the river was apparent, foam thicker than a bubble bath, water the color of Coca-Cola and a smell that showed the source was from one place and one place only.

“When I first saw it in the 80s- I’ve been doing this for 34 years here, working on the Pigeon, sampling on the Pigeon- the river was the color of an entire river of Coke or Pepsi, dark brown, not tinted like tea, but dark brown like coffee or Pepsi. It smelled like a paper mill, and if you’ve smelled a papermill you know what that smells like, and it was covered with a layer of foam on top and really crusty brown foam, not like soap suds, and it was so stiff and thick, and you could take an ink pen out of your pocket and set it on the foam, and it wouldn’t sink through the foam,” said Jonathon Burr, an environmental fellow with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Burr and TDEC sample the Pigeon River weekly.

“We’re monitoring the color levels and the bacteria levels. That’s for the safety of all the rafters and recreators: is there anything in the water that would be harmful for them to swallow or body recreation? There never has been any color that comes from the discharges in North Carolina, that’s what we have this section of river listed as impaired for, the recreation of color, it’s not anything that’s bad for the fish and aquatic life. Now that’s fine, it didn’t use to be,” said Burr.

The importance of testing the river is apparent because the river is used for rafting, which is the second largest source of income for Cocke County behind on property taxes.

After the shuttering of a paper mill in North Carolina, hope flows in Cocke County as a cleaner river prevails.

“To be honest with you, this is one of the best news I’ve gotten in my life that the papermill is closing down,” said Amelia Taylor, a river guide at Rapid Expeditions in Hartford and a Cocke County native. “I do feel for the people of Canton, but they have had good jobs for a hundred years, and we here in Cocke County deserve to have economic wealth, too.”

Every year, more than one million people take to the Pigeon River to white water raft from the Duke Energy Dam down to Hartford.

“One reason I became a river guide is so I can show people the pollution, and I wanted to take local Tennessee politicians down the river so they could see the pollution, the foam, the smell, the discoloration because I really wanted people to know what was going on here because it seems as if, in Cocke County, we have been forgotten,” said Taylor.

While the closure of the mill is having an immediate impact, there is still something that lurks above Cocke County.

A dam owned by Duke Energy on the North Carolina side of the state line has toxic sediment behind it from the paper mill.

“The sediments that are behind the dam, they’re carcinogenic. There will be dioxins in them,” said Taylor.

State Senator Steve Southerland said there are 42 feet of sediment behind the dam.

WVLT News reached out to Duke Energy, which owns the dam, about the sediment. “In accordance with our FERC operating license, minimum lake elevation at Lake Waterville is designed to ensure contaminated sediment is not exposed,” Duke Energy representatives said. “Further, managing of Lake Waterville up to the designated minimum elevation reduces the opportunity for resuspension of contaminants delivered to the lake from upstream sources.”

Our focus continues to be operating the Walters Hydroelectric Station in a way that provides clean, renewable energy for customers while protecting downstream water quality.

“Walters Dam is a FERC-jurisdictional dam. This means that the operator of the dam, Duke Energy, has a license from FERC to operate the project. The license requires Duke Energy to keep the lake at a level that will avoid spreading contaminated sediment,” FERC representatives said.

They also directed inquiries to the EPA, who said they’re not aware of any assessment or clean-up behind the dam.

WVLT News reached out to the state of North Carolina, and they responded with a statement.

DWR staff are not aware of an assessment that has been done of sediment at the dam so does not have additional information about the size or components.

State Senator Southerland penned a resolution moving to clean up what’s behind the dam.

With the mill shuttered, there is hope now that the people of Cocke County will benefit from the loss in North Carolina.

“We’ve never in our lifetime seen a polluted river or anything like that get clean. This, this is going to be clean,” said Webb looking out over a clear Pigeon River.

