Excessive Heat: Are ‘rolling blackouts’ a possibility?

“I will say we’ve done everything we possibly can to make sure we are ready for this warm weather.”
To conserve energy, TVA said to close blinds and set thermostats to 75-76 degrees. They said every degree could save you 3% on your energy bill.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As extreme heat sets in, people across Tennessee could lose their air conditioning.

Last winter, the Tennessee Valley Authority forced electric companies across the state to turn off power in homes throughout the day. Single-digit temperatures and 40 mph winds forced what’s called “rolling blackouts.”

It was the first time in 90 years the TVA had to initiate this.

“We lost power for a little bit, and we of course had to go through and set our digital clocks every hour so that was fun,” said Nashvillian, Cheryl Brown.

WSMV4 asked TVA, with the heat this week, are rolling blackouts possible? And how can they ensure their systems can hold up to the hot temperatures?

“Number one we took the lessons learned from the winter storm and applied them to over 200 things we did to address the issues,” said Scott Brooks, Public Relations for TVA.

He said the winter storm last December exposed some vulnerabilities to the power grid. They said they checked equipment thoroughly and made sure they have contracts in place to purchase power from utilities as a backup.

“So, you are 100% certain everyone will be ok with this heat wave coming through?” asked WSMV4′s, Marissa Sulek.

“I will say we’ve done everything we possibly can to make sure we are ready for this warm weather,” said Brooks. “And again, we aren’t expecting record temperatures, we aren’t expecting record demands.”

TVA said they expect the state to use 30,000 to 31,000 megawatts of power this week. The record is 33,000 to 34,000.

“We’ve done everything we possibly can to get ready for this hot weather,” said Brooks.

To conserve energy, TVA said to close blinds and set thermostats to 75-76 degrees. They said every degree could save you 3% on your energy bill.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon River is running cleaner after the closure of a paper mill in North Carolina.
From doom to boom | Hope flows in East Tennessee as North Carolina Paper Mill shutters operations
10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police investigating, KPD says
Teen charged after 10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police say
Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Spring...
One dead after crash on Rutledge Pike
HVAC technician installs air conditioning unit in Nashville home ahead of extreme heat wave.
Here are the best ways to run your A/C during a heat wave, Nashville HVAC tech says
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport

Latest News

Decreased air quality today is also related to the system bringing us some storms, and pulling...
Highs in the 90s and feeling hotter, with some stronger storms and a First Alert Weather Day ahead
Catch Up Quick
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun with fireworks this weekend
Pike County Flood Recovery - 11:00 p.m.
How to save money while keeping cool in the summer months
How to save money while keeping cool in the summer months