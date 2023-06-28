Heat and humidity building ahead of storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity build ahead of stronger storms. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Friday afternoon to evening as strong to severe storms are possible.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We stay mostly clear tonight with some patchy fog developing by Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop to near 64 by the morning.

Highs are in the lower 90s Thursday but with the humidity, it could feel closer to the mid-90s at times. Spotty rain and storms could develop in our area at times. A few spotty storms are possible, but more scattered storms arrive for the Plateau and southern Valley by the afternoon. We’ll watch this batch of rain and storms and let you know if it moves more east into the Valley. A few spotty storms are possible overnight as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday we have spotty storms throughout the day. Highs are in the low 90s but could easily feel like it’s more than 100 degrees due to high humidity, make the Heat Index First Alert worthy as well. Strong to severe storms move in by the late afternoon to evening, which is when our First Alert Weather Day is focused on the potential for damaging winds and hail.

The heat and humidity continue this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humidity could make it feel multiple degrees warmer. Make sure to limit time outside, take breaks in the shade, and drink plenty of water. Scattered storms look to develop again Saturday afternoon to evening, then at times midday Sunday through the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered storms continue Sunday night through Monday. As of now, we are tracking only spotty storms for the 4th of July.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

