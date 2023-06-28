How to save money while keeping cool in the summer months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer weather is in full swing, which means East Tennesseans will be working hard to keep their homes cool. Some people will want to save money on their utility bills and KUB has some tips to keep temperatures and bills down.

Below are a set of guidelines from KUB that can help you cut down on your utility bill. More goes into bills than some might think, with tips covering air conditioning usage to lawn mowing techniques.

Set thermostats as high as comfortably possible. KUB recommends a setting of 78 in the summer. Each degree of change can save approximately three percent on a heating or cooling bill.

Service HVAC units and change filters per manufacturer recommendations.

Don’t cool an empty home. Adjust thermostats a few degrees when away from home. Smart and programmable thermostats can also schedule cooling while people are home.

Use fans to assist in cooling.

Close blinds and curtains during the day on east- and west-facing windows to help prevent the sun from warming the inside of your home.

Use appliances such as washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers during non-peak hours, like after sunset, and use them with full loads. Avoid operating stoves during the warmest parts of the day.

Set washing machines to use cold water cycles.

Turn off unnecessary lights in your home, as well as decorative or accent lighting around your home.

Water lawns in the morning or late evening, instead of the hottest part of the day. Water lawns no more than twice a week.

Raise the blade on your lawn mower to at least three inches. Closely cut grass makes the roots work harder and requires more water.

