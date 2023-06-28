Increasing heat, humidity and storms add up to a First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are heating up with more humidity the rest of the week! This adds up to an unsettled weather pattern with strong to severe storms possible by the end of the week and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly clear this morning, with areas of fog. We start the day around 63 degrees.

Wednesday heats back up to the upper 80s, with a lot of sunshine. Now with that humidity, it could feel close to 90 at times. It’s also a hazier day, as we are tracking smoke to return to the upper atmosphere over our area.

Tonight stays mostly clear, with patchy fog again, and a low of 64 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are in the low 90s Thursday, with spotty rain and storms dropping into our area at times. It looks spotty along the Plateau in the morning to midday, then isolated storms for the Valley and East through the afternoon and evening as well. We could see a strong storm develop, but we’re monitoring this batch and will let you know if it looks to move more directly into our area, instead of more west of us as of now.

We’ll have scattered storms move through Thursday night, and these could be noisy and some gusty storms.

Friday we have spotty storms throughout the day. Highs are in the low 90s but could easily feel like it’s more than 100 degrees due to high humidity, make the Heat Index First Alert worthy as well. Strong to severe storms move in by the late afternoon to evening, which is when our First Alert Weather Day is focused on the potential for damaging winds and hail.

The heat and humidity continue this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humidity could make it feel multiple degrees warmer. Make sure to limit time outside, taking breaks in the shade, and drinking plenty of water. Scattered storms look to develop again Saturday afternoon to evening, then at times midday Sunday through the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered storms continue Sunday night through Monday. As of now, we are tracking only spotty storms for the 4th of July.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.