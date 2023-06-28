KAT busses could be running on different routes next year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - KAT busses could be running on a reimagined route system next year, as the Knoxville Transportation Authority has introduced a new recommended bus network.

The new network is aimed at increasing access for KAT busses, including a new route focused on seniors. The three changes were outlined by KAT spokespersons:

A new route, Route 23 - Millertown, that will serve the O’Connor Senior Center, Broadway Towers, Washington Pike and Walmart East.

Route changes to serve Austin-East High School, Inskip Pool and Main Street

Temporary road adjustments while the city works on pedestrian infrastructure and traffic signals on Division Street and Clinton Highway

The plan is cost neutral and will also aim to increase bus frequency, spokespersons said. Cumberland Avenue and Sutherland Avenue to Bearden and Magnolia Avenue will see 15-minute service. Sunday service is also improved under the new plan, with most routes seeing 30-minute service.

“This has been a long, but thoughtful process, and we feel like we’ve achieved a good result,” said Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville. “We were able to take public comments, prioritize and analyze them, and find a way to address them in the final plan. We hope the public has felt heard during this extensive public engagement process, and is pleased with the result.”

The plan also works at improving 45-minute job access by 16% for all residents, officials said, 20% for low-income residents, and 24% for residents of color.

There’s a public meeting scheduled for July 27 at 3 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building, 400 Main Street to hear comments on the plan. If approved, it’ll go into effect August 2024.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.