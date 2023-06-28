Knoxville based youth soccer group headed to nationals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FC Alliance 2010 Girls’ soccer team based in Knoxville just qualified for the National President’s Cup in Kansas.

A feat this organization hasn’t accomplished in 14 years.

In order to reach this stage, the team first won the Southern Presidents Cup in Greenville, S.C. where they finished as finalists, after winning the state cup for Tennessee in their division.

In Wichita, Kansas, they will represent the southern states, which of course includes Knoxville.

Head Coach Kable Nunnally said this achievement is a reflection of the dedication and hard work the team put in throughout the season.

“They all enjoy each other, right, that’s the biggest thing. They fight for each other, they work for each other, they work hard for me, and they’re very responsive to me. They’re a great group of girls,” said Nunnally.

The team set out with lofty goals at the beginning of the season but never imagined reaching this stage.

As they continue preparations for their July games, they’re asking for any donations to help or text ‘letsgofc’ to 53555, to get the team to Kansas for those games.

