Lady Vols announce 2023-24 women’s basketball opponents

Times and dates are set to be revealed at a later date.
University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball practice
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s 2023-24 women’s basketball SEC opponents were revealed Wednesday, outlining the latest in the Lady Vols upcoming campaign.

As part of the 16-game SEC schedule, Tennessee will face Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at home. On the road, the Lady Vols will face Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Three of the league opponents for the Lady Vols are coming off rankings on ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25,” including LSU at No. 1, South Carolina at No. 8 and Ole Miss at No. 11. Tennessee was ranked No. 12.

Last season, Tennessee went 13-3 in the SEC, and the team is returning nine players, including Rickea Jackson, Tess Darby and Jillian Hollingshead.

