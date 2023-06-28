Mayfield Dairy Farms celebrates 100 years of ice cream

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - June is National Dairy Month and Mayfield Dairy Farms is celebrating 100 years of making ice cream.

The plant in Athens, TN produces 960,000 gallons of Mayfield milk and 220,000 gallons of Mayfield ice cream every week. You may recognize the yellow jugs at your local grocery store.

“Milk can travel through white or clear plastic. The yellow jug protects that so the light does not penetrate into the milk,” said Donna Ballew, the visitor center coordinator

Mayfield employs more than 500 people in East Tennessee, 240 of them work at the plant in Athens. Some of them get paid to test ice cream.

Anita Boring is the quality assurance manager at the plant.

“We make sure that if it’s whole milk, it’s actually whole milk. If it’s skim milk, it’s skim milk and I taste it also,” said Boring. “We serve that to our families too. We serve it to our children, our grandchildren. So the most important thing is that you always are confident that it is never going to be anything unwholesome.”

The plant offers tours Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays 10:00 to 5:00 p.m. On June 29, Mayfield is celebrating 100 years of ice cream with a celebration from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the visitors center in Athens.

