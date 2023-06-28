MPD: Man attacks 10-year-old, sexually assaults woman

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man after he physically attacked a 10-year-old and grabbed a woman’s buttocks.

On June 26, police officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a residence near Wagon Trial Cove.

When police arrived, they were informed by one of the victims that a man entered her home by unlocking the front door.

According to police the victims, a woman and two minors, 10 and 13, were attacked by the man, whose identity was unknown to them at the time.

The man, now identified as James Banks, punched both the 10-year-old and the 13-year-old in their chests.

Banks then proceeded to put them in a headlock, which is when the two other family members came to their defense.

Together, they were able to get Banks outside of the home.

Police say that once Banks was outside, he grabbed the woman victim’s buttocks against her will with both hands.

The woman was able to break free from his grasp and call the police.

James Banks is currently in police custody and is facing a number of charges including child abuse, aggravated battery, and sexual battery.

