One dead after crash on Rutledge Pike

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Spring Hill Road a little after 5 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a crash on Rutledge Pike on Tuesday evening, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said that KPD officers responded to the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Spring Hill Road a little after 5 p.m. The man driving a white Chevy sedan was pronounced dead after being transported from the scene.

A preliminary investigation said that the driver of the Chevy was trying to make a left turn on Rutledge Pike when he was hit on the passenger side of the car by a Ford truck that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Ford remained on the scene.

KPD’s crash reconstruction personnel are investigating.

