Pike County family returning to home nearly one year after severe flooding

Elkins Home - Dorton, Ky.
Elkins Home - Dorton, Ky.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July 2022, the Dorton community of Pike County was one of many that were impacted by severe flooding.

Now, one family is nearly ready to return to their home after a nearly year-long recovery process.

Rob Elkins and his family’s home was severely damaged by the flood waters and since that day, he has been repairing and rebuilding.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“Every day it was something else we found out that was messed up,” said Elkins. “Still to this day, we’re still finding things that we didn’t know was destroyed until we look at it and it’s like that.”

Elkins’ home did not see much water inside, but the floors and much of the trim needed to be replaced, the home was knocked off its foundation, the heating and cooling system was destroyed, and his water well was filled with mud, forcing him to convert to another water source.

Elkins says the stress this put on his family was something he never wanted to experience again.

“I’m not going to say we’ve not been happy, but you’re so stressed and so torn up that you don’t enjoy life until you don’t have it anymore. Until you’re not able to enjoy it,” said Elkins.

Now, his home is nearly finished. There are still some last finishing touches to be done, but the family will officially move in as soon as their water service is turned on.

“After that, we’ll be ready to move back in. Everything won’t be done, but we’ll be ready to move back in and I can’t wait till that day,” said Elkins. “I can’t wait to open the doors and just get to lay down in my bed at night and go to sleep. It will be an amazing feeling.”

Elkins, who also owns a non-profit animal rescue called 3-Mile Creek Farms, said the rebuild process took a toll on how his rescue was operated, adding that he was forced to send many of his rescue animals to a friend’s farm in a neighboring county while his home was rebuilt.

