Tennessee secures No. 6 finish in LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Race

UT posts its best-ever placement in nationwide all-sports competition.
JACKSONVILLE, FL - MAY 26, 2023 - Rasheeme Griffith of the Tennessee Volunteers during Day 3 of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL - MAY 26, 2023 - Rasheeme Griffith of the Tennessee Volunteers during Day 3 of the NCAA Track and Field East Preliminary Rounds at Jax Track at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Photo By Cayce Smith/Tennessee Athletics(Cayce Smith/Tennessee Athletics | Cayce Smith/Tennessee Athletics)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the NCAA’s athletic year complete, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) published the final 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings Wednesday, and Tennessee locked in its best finish ever at No. 6.

Tennessee last posted a top-10 Directors’ Cup finish in 2006-07 when it landed at a previous-best No. 7.

With 1,078.75 total points this year—accumulated thanks to scoring contributions of at least 25 points by 19 different teams—Tennessee finished second among SEC schools.

Tennessee sat in 10th place when NACDA posted its previous standings update on June 13. And thanks to the Volunteers baseball program netting 78 points with its run to the College World Series, UT leapfrogged Michigan, USC, North Carolina and Georgia in the final standings.

“Competitive excellence is a major priority in Rise Glorious, our comprehensive five-year strategic plan, and to record our best LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup finish ever is an incredible achievement,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “It’s important to us to cultivate a championship culture across all 20 of our sports, and this finish is a prime example of that. Congratulations to our student-athletes, coaches and staff on this record finish. Buckle up Vol Nation, we’re just getting started, and it’s going to be one heck of a ride!”

The Big Orange have steadily ascended in the Directors’ Cup standings over the last three years since the competition was canceled in 2019-20. Tennessee finished 26th in 2020-21 and 13th a year ago.

Tennessee’s consecutive top-15 finishes align with one of the strategies outlined in the department’s Rise Glorious Strategic Plan, published last July. Under its Competitive Excellence priority, the plan aspires for UT to “finish in the top 15 [in the Directors’ Cup] in three out of every five years.”

This latest achievement relating to competitive excellence comes just a month after Tennessee won its second consecutive SEC All-Sports title. In doing so, it became only the second school ever to sweep both the men’s and women’s SEC All-Sports standings.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
On Tuesday, Donatos will open its second location at 6738 Malone Creek Drive in Karns.
New pizza joint coming to Knoxville
Chase Burns
Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns enters transfer portal, Coach Vitello confirms
Knoxville Police Department officials announced that detectives were searching for Jaheim...
‘Armed and dangerous’ | Knoxville man wanted for death of woman after shooting at Bebo’s Cafe
INTERVIEW: Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika resigns after alleged sex abuse coverups

Latest News

ACC-SEC Challenge
Basketball Vols will travel to Chapel Hill for inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge
ACC-SEC Women's Basketball Challenge
Lady Vols to host Irish in ACC-SEC WBB Challenge
Rickea Jackson and Lady Vols hold off Vanderbilt
Lady Vols announce 2023-24 women’s basketball opponents
Johannus Monday won the first round of qualifying singles at Wimbledon
Tennessee Vol qualifying in Wimbledon