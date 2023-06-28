Tennessee Vol qualifying in Wimbledon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Tennessee men’s tennis player is realizing a childhood dream of competing at Wimbledon.

Senior Johannus Monday, an England native, who has spent the last three seasons on Rocky Top, won his first qualifying match on Sunday.

Monday won the tiebreaker in the third set, 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, to advance to the second round of qualifiers.

His Tennessee coach Chris Woodruff said he couldn’t be happier for Monday.

”He’s a wonderful success story of just one day at a time and just watch him grow and implement certain things in his game,” said Woodruff. “And I know him being a Brit that this would’ve been one of his long-time goals. When you saw him win yesterday in the first round of the qualifiers, it’s just a really exciting time for him, for me and everyone in this program.”

Woodruff added that Monday is a player who’s really developed and comes a long way within the program.

That training is something Woodruff is confident that’s prepared Monday for this opportunity.

“Well, I think if he can play for me, I’m a pretty tough coach and I’d like to think having been here, trained and gotten into shape and done all the things here that he’s had to do to succeed that, like I said where he started, that when he gets over there, all he has to do is just play,” said Woodruff.

Monday (573 ATP) returns to the court Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET, where he will face Radu Albot (106 ATP) in the second round of Wimbledon qualifying.

