Tennessee’s Lindsey earns All-American honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee pitcher Andrew Lindsey was named 3rd team All-American by Baseball America.

Lindsey joins fellow right-handed pitcher AJ Russell as Vols to receive All-American honors.

After starting the season in the bullpen, Lindsey was thrust into the weekend rotation midway through SEC play and flourished as Tennessee’s game one starter.

The move played a major part in the Vols turning their season around, with Tennessee winning 11 of their final 15 SEC games after starting 5-10, in conference play.

Lindsey, who won six of the nine games he started for the Big Orange, is expected to be selected in the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft, which will take place from July 9-11.

Baseball America’s complete All-America teams can be seen HERE.

