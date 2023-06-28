Though baby food heavy metal amounts are lower, there are still risks, report says

The amounts of lead, arsenic, and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.
The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.(Source: CNN/KCAL/KCBS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to Consumer Reports, the amounts of certain heavy metals in baby food are getting lower, but the overall risk hasn’t changed in the past five years.

The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.

However, there are still concerns, particularly considering declines in certain heavy metals were offset by increases in others.

Long-term intake of heavy metals can cause health and developmental problems, including lower IQs and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

According to the report, there are still concerning levels of arsenic, cadmium and lead in snacks and foods made with rice and sweet potatoes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Knoxville Police Department officials announced that detectives were searching for Jaheim...
‘Armed and dangerous’ | Knoxville man wanted for death of woman after shooting at Bebo’s Cafe
Rural Metro responds to reported boat crash at Rogers Island Road Park
No crash found after Rural Metro responds to call near Concord Park
On Tuesday, Donatos will open its second location at 6738 Malone Creek Drive in Karns.
New pizza joint coming to Knoxville
Chase Burns
Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns enters transfer portal, Coach Vitello confirms

Latest News

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
PHOTOS: World's biggest cruise ship almost ready
10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police investigating, KPD says
10-year-old shot at YWCA, in critical condition, Knoxville police say
FILE - The ice is lit in rainbow light for Pride Night before an NHL hockey game between the...
NHL teams won’t wear theme-night jerseys next season after players’ Pride refusals caused distractions
10-year-old shot at YWCA, in critical condition, KPD says
Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
Nearly a dozen Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend