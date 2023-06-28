Vitello adds RHP Nate Snead out of transfer portal

The Wisconsin native was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team after striking out 53 batters in 42.2 innings of work.
Nate Snead
Nate Snead(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A day after landing former NC State catcher Cannon Peebles, Tennessee baseball shored up its bullpen with the addition of Wichita State transfer Nate Snead. The 6′2″ right-hander came out of the bullpen for the Shockers last season - his true freshman campaign.

All but one of Snead’s 24 appearances came out of the bullpen. The Wisconsin native was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team after striking out 53 batters and walking just 17 over 42.2 innings of work. Snead ended the year with a 3.16 ERA and opponents hit .230 against him.

Snead is the third portal addition for the Vols this offseason. Jacksonville State righty AJ Causey and NC State catcher Cannon Peebles also joined the team over the last few days.

