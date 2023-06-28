Vols add quality catcher through NCAA Transfer Portal

Jun. 27, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day that a player announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, the Tennessee baseball program received a transfer on Tuesday.

North Carolina State catcher Cannon Peebles tweeted that he is coming to UT.

Peebles hit .352 with a team-high 50 RBI during his freshman season with the Wolfpack. He also hit 12 home runs while leading all NC State hitters during ACC play with a .348 batting average.

The switch-hitting catcher put together one of the best single-game performances in NC State history this past season. In a win over New Jersey Institute of Technology, Peebles went 6-for-6 with three doubles, two home runs, two runs scored and 10 runs knocked in.

Peebles, a natural catcher, is the second transfer to commit to Tennessee this offseason. He joins Jacksonville State transfer pitcher AJ Causey, who picked the Vols over Auburn this past Friday.

