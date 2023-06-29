Coal-producing counties receiving $74 million this year

A bulldozer crawls over a pile of coal at now-closed Kayenta mine on the Navajo Nation in this...
(Peabody Energy via Cronkite News)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky’s coal-producing communities will receive more than $74 million this fiscal year.

The funding comes from coal severance tax funds and is the highest amount awarded in the last ten years, more than double the amount awarded last year.

“This money really belongs in the communities that are mining the coal,” said Beshear.

The money will be distributed between 29 counties and municipalities.

“These dollars help communities pay off debts, improve critical infrastructure, expand parks and trails and support projects that make Kentucky a better place to live for everyone,” said the Governor.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander says they have used the money in the past to improve the local economy.

“We’ve always used it, since I’ve been here, for economic development, tourism, for quality of life,” he said. “We’ve created a lot of jobs in the industrial park, we’ve helped local companies grow as well.”

Perry County was awarded $3.8 million, and Alexander said Perry County will be using this year’s severance funds for more quality-of-life improvements in the county.

“We’re always looking to grow new jobs and grow the economy, but you always have to have things to do for the people that live here, so we’re going to invest a lot in our parks over the next few years,” he said.

Alexander says they receive much more in funding now than when he started eight years ago.

“We was getting anywhere from 100 to 150 thousand a quarter. There was no leftover at the end of the year to distribute back out to counties as well,” he said.

The funding comes from Kentucky’s two coal severance programs, which are funded by state taxes paid by Kentucky coal mining companies.

Alexander wanted to thank the Governor as well as Senator Brandon Smith and Representative Chris Fugate for their work in increasing the coal severance allotment.

