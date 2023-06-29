Community organizations team up to create housing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Housing concerns in Knoxville were a familiar topic for many families. The demand for affordable housing is high, especially after the pandemic.

“Trying to find a place to live is really hard when you’re low income in Knoxville,” Kevin Martin, President of Knoxville Leadership Foundation, said.

Organizations that work in helping people with housing are struggling to keep up with the demand. Jim Ratliff, Director of Operations at Oak Ridge Housing Authority, said that their waiting list has nearly tripled since the pandemic.

“840 families. Not people. Families on our waiting list. Waiting for Section 8 vouchers or some type of housing assistance or public housing assistance,” Ratliff said.

Multiple East Tennessee groups teamed up to help attack the issue together. Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (FAHE) is a collective of nonprofit housing and community development agencies. They met on Wednesday to discuss the developments happening in their respective communities.

There were representatives at this meeting from Oak Ridge Housing Authority, Knoxville Leadership Foundation, HomeSource Eastern Tennessee, Blount County Habitat for Humanity and Aid To Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC).

“The more agencies, the more organizations that can work together, it helps to carry the load to meet that need,” Martin said.

Knoxville Leadership Foundation is working on developing an 88-unit apartment complex that will cost $30 million. Martin said that even with the high expense, this complex is just a drop in the pocket towards the thousands more units they need to cover the demand.

FAHE is applying for a state grant ranging from $21 to $31 million. The grant would go towards helping fund organizations projects.

Projects can consist of building new homes and complexes, rehabilitating and repairing existing properties and preserving housing options. FAHE also provides housing counseling to help families get back on their feet and take this big step.

