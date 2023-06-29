Community organizations team up to create housing

Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (FAHE) members met on Wednesday to address the affordable housing crisis.
Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (FAHE) members met on Wednesday to address affordable housing crisis.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Housing concerns in Knoxville were a familiar topic for many families. The demand for affordable housing is high, especially after the pandemic.

“Trying to find a place to live is really hard when you’re low income in Knoxville,” Kevin Martin, President of Knoxville Leadership Foundation, said.

Organizations that work in helping people with housing are struggling to keep up with the demand. Jim Ratliff, Director of Operations at Oak Ridge Housing Authority, said that their waiting list has nearly tripled since the pandemic.

“840 families. Not people. Families on our waiting list. Waiting for Section 8 vouchers or some type of housing assistance or public housing assistance,” Ratliff said.

Multiple East Tennessee groups teamed up to help attack the issue together. Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (FAHE) is a collective of nonprofit housing and community development agencies. They met on Wednesday to discuss the developments happening in their respective communities.

There were representatives at this meeting from Oak Ridge Housing Authority, Knoxville Leadership Foundation, HomeSource Eastern Tennessee, Blount County Habitat for Humanity and Aid To Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC).

“The more agencies, the more organizations that can work together, it helps to carry the load to meet that need,” Martin said.

Knoxville Leadership Foundation is working on developing an 88-unit apartment complex that will cost $30 million. Martin said that even with the high expense, this complex is just a drop in the pocket towards the thousands more units they need to cover the demand.

FAHE is applying for a state grant ranging from $21 to $31 million. The grant would go towards helping fund organizations projects.

Projects can consist of building new homes and complexes, rehabilitating and repairing existing properties and preserving housing options. FAHE also provides housing counseling to help families get back on their feet and take this big step.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police investigating, KPD says
Teen charged after 10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police say
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Pigeon River is running cleaner after the closure of a paper mill in North Carolina.
From doom to boom | Hope flows in East Tennessee as North Carolina Paper Mill shutters operations
On Tuesday, Donatos will open its second location at 6738 Malone Creek Drive in Karns.
New pizza joint coming to Knoxville
Chase Burns
Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns enters transfer portal, Coach Vitello confirms

Latest News

Chyna Mobley works at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Community Center as an intern for summer camp...
YWCA camp worker recalls scary moments after a 10-year-old was shot
Ben tracks a big warming trend
Heat and humidity building ahead of storms
10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police investigating, KPD says
Teen charged after 10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police say
FIREWORKS
Best tips to stay safe while celebrating the Fourth of July