Find Your Fun with fireworks this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many fun ways to Find Your Fun with the family as we head into the weekend leading up to the Fourth of July holiday!

Friday, June 30th:

The Summer Movie Magic Series is back at the Tennessee Theatre this summer! You can go watch movies Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons starting this Friday through August. So this Friday, you can watch A League of Their Own at 8 p.m. On Sunday, you can watch Captain America: The First Avenger at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

Saturday, July 1st:

The Where’s Waldo Scavenger Hunt starts this Saturday and lasts through July. Pick up your Waldo Passport and collect a stamp at each Waldo sighting at the 40 businesses getting in on the fun throughout downtown Knoxville. Share your photos and you can win prizes!

Lenoir City’s 23rd annual Rockin’ the Docks is back at Fort Loudon Lake. This all-day festival at Lenoir City Park features food, music, and fireworks. Food vendors open at 1 p.m. and music starts at 5 p.m. There will be an Independence Day tribute at 8 p.m. and a firework show that starts at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4th:

Gatlingburg’s Midnight Parade starts at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. The Harlem Globetrotters will also serve as the grand marshals.

Pigeon Forge’s Patriot Festival is at Patriot Park. Sara Evans will headline a free concert starting at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow!

Knoxville’s Festival on the 4th is back at World’s Fair Park with live music, food vendors, and of course fireworks. The fun starts at 5 p.m.

