‘Haven for criminal activity’ | District attorney closes Bebo’s Café

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with District Attorney Charme Allen’s office announced they closed Bebo’s Café under the state nuisance law.

Judge Steve Sword ordered the cafe and bar closed citing a homicide, shootings, fights, and other violent behavior.

Knoxville police officers and Knox County deputies responded to 68 calls to Bebo’s which included the one homicide.

“Owners, managers, and employees of Bebo’s Café are either unwilling or incapable of controlling the criminal activity occuring on the property, leading to an environment that creates a substantial and unjustifiable risk of harm to patrons and the surrounding community,” the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office in partnership with the Knoxville Police Department closed 62 business to make neighborhoods safer.

“Bebo’s Café is a danger to the community particularly due to the violence that is occurring both inside and outside the business, and we will use every resource and law available to combat violence in our community,” Allen said.

