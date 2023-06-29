‘Haven for criminal activity’ | District attorney closes Bebo’s Café

District Attorney Charme Allen’s office cited the state nuisance law for the closure.
District Attorney Charme Allen’s office cited the state nuisance law for the closure.
District Attorney Charme Allen’s office cited the state nuisance law for the closure.(WVLT News)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with District Attorney Charme Allen’s office announced they closed Bebo’s Café under the state nuisance law.

Judge Steve Sword ordered the cafe and bar closed citing a homicide, shootings, fights, and other violent behavior.

Knoxville police officers and Knox County deputies responded to 68 calls to Bebo’s which included the one homicide.

“Owners, managers, and employees of Bebo’s Café are either unwilling or incapable of controlling the criminal activity occuring on the property, leading to an environment that creates a substantial and unjustifiable risk of harm to patrons and the surrounding community,” the DA’s office said.

Previous Coverage: ‘Armed and dangerous’ | Knoxville man wanted for death of woman after shooting at Bebo’s Café

The DA’s office in partnership with the Knoxville Police Department closed 62 business to make neighborhoods safer.

“Bebo’s Café is a danger to the community particularly due to the violence that is occurring both inside and outside the business, and we will use every resource and law available to combat violence in our community,” Allen said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon River is running cleaner after the closure of a paper mill in North Carolina.
From doom to boom | Hope flows in East Tennessee as North Carolina Paper Mill shutters operations
10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police investigating, KPD says
Teen charged after 10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police say
HVAC technician installs air conditioning unit in Nashville home ahead of extreme heat wave.
Here are the best ways to run your A/C during a heat wave, Nashville HVAC tech says
Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Spring...
One dead after crash on Rutledge Pike
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport

Latest News

Decreased air quality today is also related to the system bringing us some storms, and pulling...
Highs in the 90s and feeling hotter, with some stronger storms and a First Alert Weather Day ahead
Alison Ojeda
Ojeda earns contract extension after historic 2023 season
Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action
Rural Metro: Man stuck in a tank at East Knox industrial park