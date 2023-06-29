Heating up with a First Alert Weather Day for storms Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue the new few days making it feel hotter outside. Our First Alert Weather Day begins Friday afternoon to evening as strong to severe storms arrive.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect tonight. The smoke from the wildfires in Canada is back, bringing us hazy skies and a Code Orange Air Quality Alert. This means “sensitive groups” should limit time outside, which includes children, older adults, and those with heart or lung disease.

Tonight scattered downpours and storms could move in and could be noisy for some. An isolated strong storm is possible in the early morning hours with a low around 70 degrees.

After a few isolated storms in the morning, sunshine returns allowing us to heat up to the lower 90s but feel near 100 degrees! A line of rain and storms move in around 5 p.m. and last until about 8-9 p.m. This is the timing for our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Straight-line winds, hail, and heavy rain are the main threats with the First Alert Weather Day.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat and humidity continue this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humidity could make it feel multiple degrees warmer. Make sure to limit time outside, take breaks in the shade, and drink plenty of water.

Scattered storms look to develop again Saturday afternoon to evening, then at times Sunday afternoon through the overnight into Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures drop back into the mid to upper 80s early next week and spotty rain chances by the 4th of July.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.