Heating up with a First Alert Weather Day for storms Friday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rounds of rain and storms heading into the weekend.
First Alert for stronger storms
First Alert for stronger storms(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue the new few days making it feel hotter outside. Our First Alert Weather Day begins Friday afternoon to evening as strong to severe storms arrive.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect tonight. The smoke from the wildfires in Canada is back, bringing us hazy skies and a Code Orange Air Quality Alert. This means “sensitive groups” should limit time outside, which includes children, older adults, and those with heart or lung disease.

Tonight scattered downpours and storms could move in and could be noisy for some. An isolated strong storm is possible in the early morning hours with a low around 70 degrees.

After a few isolated storms in the morning, sunshine returns allowing us to heat up to the lower 90s but feel near 100 degrees! A line of rain and storms move in around 5 p.m. and last until about 8-9 p.m. This is the timing for our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Straight-line winds, hail, and heavy rain are the main threats with the First Alert Weather Day.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat and humidity continue this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humidity could make it feel multiple degrees warmer. Make sure to limit time outside, take breaks in the shade, and drink plenty of water.

Scattered storms look to develop again Saturday afternoon to evening, then at times Sunday afternoon through the overnight into Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures drop back into the mid to upper 80s early next week and spotty rain chances by the 4th of July.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon River is running cleaner after the closure of a paper mill in North Carolina.
From doom to boom | Hope flows in East Tennessee as North Carolina Paper Mill shutters operations
10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police investigating, KPD says
Teen charged after 10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police say
HVAC technician installs air conditioning unit in Nashville home ahead of extreme heat wave.
Here are the best ways to run your A/C during a heat wave, Nashville HVAC tech says
Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Spring...
One dead after crash on Rutledge Pike
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport

Latest News

Decreased air quality today is also related to the system bringing us some storms, and pulling...
Highs in the 90s and feeling hotter, with some stronger storms and a First Alert Weather Day ahead
Decreased air quality today is also related to the system bringing us some storms, and pulling...
Highs in the 90s and feeling hotter, with some stronger storms and a First Alert Weather Day ahead
Decreased air quality today is also related to the system bringing us some storms, and pulling...
Highs in the 90s and feeling hotter, with some stronger storms and a First Alert Weather Day ahead
Ben tracks a big warming trend
Heat and humidity building ahead of storms