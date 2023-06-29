Highs in the 90s and feeling hotter, with some stronger storms and a First Alert Weather Day ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weather pattern pulls heat and humidity into our area, and pushes smoke from the upper atmosphere down the surface creating an Air Quality Alert. More clouds and some showers and storms are also being pushed into our area at times, with the intensity of storms greater Friday during our WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly clear and mild for only a little longer. We have areas of haze and fog, with a low around 64 degrees.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect all day today. he smoke from the wildfires in Canada is moving back into the region, bringing us hazy skies and a Code Orange Air Quality Alert. This means “sensitive groups” should limit time outside, which includes children, older adults, and those with heart and lung disease.

Temperatures are heating up into the upper 80s to low 90s, but the humidity makes it feel several degrees warmer! Spotty rain and storms can develop and move through our area at times.

Tonight is partly cloudy, with spotty rain and storms and a low of only 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday now looks like scattered storms in the morning, kicking off our First Alert Weather Day for the potential of damaging winds and some hail. Highs are in the low 90s but could easily feel like it’s around 100 degrees due to high humidity, making the Heat Index First Alert worthy as well. We’ll see a few more storms develop in the evening, and we’ll monitor these for any stronger to severe storm risk.

The heat and humidity continue this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humidity could make it feel multiple degrees warmer. Make sure to limit time outside, take breaks in the shade, and drink plenty of water. Scattered storms look to develop again Saturday afternoon to evening, then at times Sunday afternoon through the overnight.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered storms continue through Monday. As of now, we are tracking only spotty storms for the 4th of July.

