How to make sure you’re staying safe in the heat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Experts warned the combination of the high heat and poor air quality can be dangerous.

Dr. Karthik Krishnan, an allergist at The Allergy Asthma And Sinus Center, said the best time of day to avoid the high heat is early in the mornings and later in the evenings.

“Definitely so it’s like a double whammy. So we’ve got the smoke from the fires from Canada and then with this heat, so it’s creating almost this dome which is trapping in this smoke and so its making the air quality a lot worse than it normally should be,” said Krishnan.

Josh Mims is a superintendent for Capstone Building Cooperation. He and his team cannot avoid working outside in the construction industry and he said they’re prepared for extreme heat or extreme cool temperatures.

“It doesn’t matter really what you’ve got on when the heat gets as hot as it is now but you definitely want to make sure you’re taking care of your skin if your skin is exposed, sun screen, and the biggest thing is staying hydrated,” said Mims.

Some heat exhaustion symptoms workers can experience are nausea, dizziness, weakness and some times much worse. Mims said he holds weekly safety meetings to make sure everyone is in the know and they can coordinate breaks so no one gets sick.

“We want everyone to go home the same way they came in the morning,” said Mims.

If you suffer from respiratory or heart problems you are at risk with the high heat and poor air quality. Doctors recommend staying inside as much as possible right now and try to carpool to cut commutes, car emissions can make the air quality even worse.

The Mobile Meals program serves noon meals, five days a week and holidays, to Knoxville and Knox County citizens who are at least 60 years old.

They said they’re increasing check-ins and deliveries to make sure people have water and working utilities during this hot streak. They also will be opening cooling centers.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.