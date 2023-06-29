‘I wanted to get out here and see it myself’: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits EKY

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear, Representative Hal Rogers and Senator Mitch McConnell recently announced more than $21 million in federal funding for the Panbowl Lake Corridor Project in Breathitt County.

Following back-to-back floods in Breathitt County, Panbowl Lake raised concerns about more flooding in the future.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made his way to the area to see the site for himself.

“Look the whole country took note when there were those floods, and we know that this is a vulnerable area with those extreme weather events. That’s one of the reasons why in a very competitive process we decided to award this grant for this project in Panbowl lake,” said Secretary Buttigieg.

The grant funding is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. Secretary Buttigieg said he knows the importance of the project.

“The widening of KY 15. That’s important not just for transportation purposes but for safety and resilience. The governor raised it multiple times with me, and I got lots of letters about it and having heard so much about this small community in Eastern Kentucky I wanted to get out here and see it myself,” he said.

The project is one of 162 projects across the country, and Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said it shows Eastern Kentucky is not being forgotten.

“I was here the day after the flood, and I saw the conditions here. I saw what needed to be done and so it was really inspiring to see that people were listening to us, and it was rewarding to see that this grant which was so needed for this project was done,” Secretary Gray said.

During his visit, Buttigieg said his goal was to hear personal stories about what the community has overcome, and Jackson Fire Chief Chase Deaton said it was an honor that he stopped by.

“I know a lot of times for emergency services we’re dealing with everybody elses problems. Not really dealing with our own, but I know in this flood and this department especially I would say half of our members were in some way, some form or fashion affected by this flood,” said Deaton. “Some of our members had to be rescued and I just think it’s just an honor that someone cares enough to come to Jackson.”

The Panbowl Lake Corridor Project includes widening KY-15 to five lanes from KY-30 to KY-1812. Plus, adding a sidewalk and shared-use path along KY-15 and improving gate structures in the area.

Secretary Buttigieg went on to Lexington on Thursday afternoon to highlight other Kentucky projects.

