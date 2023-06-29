Lawsuit filed in battle over Blount Memorial

By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount Memorial sued Blount County and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti.

The lawsuit came as the hospital and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell continued to battle over control of hospital property.

In February of 2023, Mayor Mitchell moved to have the Blount County Commission seek an agreement with the University of Tennessee Medical Center to run Blount Memorial Hospital.

At the time, Blount Memorial officials said the county was overstepping its authority and would not come to the negotiating table to reach an agreement that kept the county out of Blount Memorial’s business dealings.

Less than one month later, Blount Memorial sent a cease and desist to UT Med.

The letter said that continued talks between UT Medical and Blount County “will clearly constitute intentional interference.” It went on to say, “Our client may authorize us to pursue all available legal remedies, including monetary damages.”

In late April of 2023, Blount Memorial announced it was in discussions with Covenant Health to enter a joint venture that would allow Blount Memorial to stay Blount Memorial, but would create a third-party non-profit between the two hospitals to operate.

Wednesday, Blount Memorial filed a lawsuit against the county and the state’s AG citing an act, passed by the General Assembly that violated the U.S. and state constitutions.

House Bill 1560, which was passed, was named the “New Private Act.”

That bill moved to give Blount County the ability to operate its own hospital either under county control or by a non-profit, but it moved to strip the ownership of profit from the non-profit and give it to the county to own.

Blount Memorial Hospital Incorporated is the plaintiff in the case. In the nearly 25-page lawsuit, Blount Memorial said the county and attorney general violated the 4th and 15th amendments of the United States Constitution and violated two articles of the Tennessee Constitution when they moved to pass the “New Private Act.”

Blount Memorial is seeking a court injunction on the county taking ownership of Blount Memorial property and additionally, is seeking to find the act unconstitutional.

The State Attorney’s General office declined to comment on the pending lawsuit, and WVLT News has not received a response for comment from the Blount County Mayors’ office.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

