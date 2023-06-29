Operation Dry Water launched by area law enforcement for holiday weekend

Independence Day celebrations continue all weekend long here in East Tennessee, with many celebrating out on the water.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said alcohol is the main contributor in boating deaths.
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Local and state law enforcement agencies announced operation dray water on Thursday for the long July 4th weekend.

At the announcement, local and state law enforcement agencies joined with prosecutors state lawmakers, and boating accident victims.

Starting on Saturday, July 1, Boating Under The Influence or BUI will have the same penalties, fines, and punishments as DUI on Tennessee roadways.

Officials said that the updated BUI law will require jail time, fines, and the loss of boat operating privileges if convicted, making prosecution of these crimes very familiar to prosecutors across the state.

Officers said that drunk boat operators become drunk drivers as they head home on the highway putting themselves and other boaters and motorists in danger.

Operation Dry Water from June 30 – July 2, is a campaign focused on BUI education, awareness, and enforcement.

If you were born after 1989, the state requires you to have a boating license. That requires a class.

