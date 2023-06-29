Rural Metro: Man rescued after falling into 30-foot tank at East Knox industrial park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department was called to a technical rescue in the Eastbridge Industrial Park at Exedy on Thursday just after 1:00 p.m., according to officials.

A subcontracted employee slipped and fell while he was cleaning the 30-foot tank.

The man had minor injuries, according to officials.

Eastbridge Industrial Park is located in East Knox County in the Mascot community off of Mascot Road.

