Rural Metro: Man rescued after falling into 30-foot tank at East Knox industrial park

Eastbridge Industrial Park is located in East Knox County in the Mascot community off of Mascot Road.
(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department was called to a technical rescue in the Eastbridge Industrial Park at Exedy on Thursday just after 1:00 p.m., according to officials.

A subcontracted employee slipped and fell while he was cleaning the 30-foot tank.

The man had minor injuries, according to officials.

