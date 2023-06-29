Rural Metro: Man stuck in a tank at East Knox industrial park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said after 1:00 P.M. Thursday afternoon Rural Metro Fire Department was called to a technical rescue in the East Bridge Industrial Park at Exedy.

Rural Metro said that a man fell into a large tank and a rescue is underway at this time.

East Bridge Industrial Park in located in East Knox County in the Mascot community off of Mascot Road.

