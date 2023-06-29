Rural Metro: Man stuck in a tank at East Knox industrial park

East Bridge Industrial Park in located in East Knox County in the Mascot community off of Mascot Road.
(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said after 1:00 P.M. Thursday afternoon Rural Metro Fire Department was called to a technical rescue in the East Bridge Industrial Park at Exedy.

Rural Metro said that a man fell into a large tank and a rescue is underway at this time.

East Bridge Industrial Park in located in East Knox County in the Mascot community off of Mascot Road.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon River is running cleaner after the closure of a paper mill in North Carolina.
From doom to boom | Hope flows in East Tennessee as North Carolina Paper Mill shutters operations
10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police investigating, KPD says
Teen charged after 10-year-old shot at YWCA, Knoxville police say
HVAC technician installs air conditioning unit in Nashville home ahead of extreme heat wave.
Here are the best ways to run your A/C during a heat wave, Nashville HVAC tech says
Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Spring...
One dead after crash on Rutledge Pike
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport

Latest News

Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action
Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani is hoisted into a hovering Blackhawk helicopter with an injured...
Tennessee National Guard recues injured hiker
First Alert Weather Day Ahead
Decreased air quality today is also related to the system bringing us some storms, and pulling...
Highs in the 90s and feeling hotter, with some stronger storms and a First Alert Weather Day ahead