‘Save a life, save a family and save yourself’ | TWRA spreading awareness on boating under the influence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Local and state law enforcement agencies joined prosecutors and state legislatures to bring awareness to the risks of boating under the influence.

“It’s not hard. Take turns being the sober driver. Save a life, save a family and save yourself,” Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen said.

Starting July 1, boating under the influence (BUI) will have the same penalties, fines, and punishments as driving under the influence (DUI). That’s why Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency participated in Operation Dry Water.

“Some people will even argue with me and say that alcohol and boats go together. Well, that perspective is 100% wrong, and we must change that mindset,” Lt. Col. Matt Majors with TWRA said.

The three-day campaign focuses on educating people on the dangers of BUI.

Alex Otte, Regional Executive Director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, shared her experience of how she lost part of her leg when a drunk boat driver hit her. She encouraged people to have fun, but to be responsible so everyone gets to go home in one piece.

“I’ve been back to the lake many times since the crash and I’m not afraid. I know it isn’t the water, the boat or the jet ski that hurt me. It was the man who chose to drink and get behind the wheel,” Otte said.

If convicted, the updated law will require jail time, fines and loss of boat operating privilege.

“That fact that I have four prosecutors and two support staff individuals – that’s six folks in Knox County alone that do nothing but deal with drunk driving is absurd,” Allen said.

The TWRA is collaborating with Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office because they said drunk boat operators immediately become drunk drivers when they pull off the boat ramp.

