Tennessee National Guard recues injured hiker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just before 10:00 A.M. the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency was notified of an injured hiker in the Cumberland Gap National Park.

A medical flight crew with the Tennessee National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion was called for an emergency air evacuation mission to a remote area of the park just north of the Tennessee-Virginia border.

When the aircrew arrived just after 11:00 A.M. they said they found a 22-year-old hiker had suffered a head injury and needed evacuation to a nearby hospital. Two of the flight crew were lowered from the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter by a hoist to do a medical assessment and prepare the hiker for transport.

The hiker was raised in the helicopter and taken to the University Of Tennessee Medical Center officials said.

