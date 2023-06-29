‘Wowsers’: Humpback whale following kayaker breaks surface of water

A kayaker off an Australian beach had a close encounter with a humpback whale. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A kayaker off the coast of Australia got the surprise of a lifetime when he was followed by a humpback whale while out on the water.

In a video shared on Instagram by @dronesharkapp, the kayaker can be seen from above in the waters at Bondi Beach near Sydney. Following behind him is the whale.

The video shows the whale catching up to the kayaker before swimming alongside him and breaking the water’s surface.

“Wowsers,” the Instagram post reads. “This just happened at #bondi.”

The Instagram account said the kayaker was followed by the whale from Tamarama Beach to Bondi Beach, a distance of about one kilometer or a little more than half a mile.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, humpback whales often swim close to shore and engage in behaviors near the surface of the water such as jumping out of the water and slapping the surface with their fins, making them a popular species among whale watchers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

