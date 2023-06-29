YWCA camp worker recalls scary moments after a 10-year-old was shot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As a 10-year-old remained in critical yet stable condition at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, an intern and worker at the YWCA told WVLT News she was heartbroken.

“He was a nice kid I liked being around him, he always made jokes, and everybody laugh and everyone liked him,” said intern Chyna Mobley.

At the summer day camp hosted at YWCA’s Phyllis Wheatley Community Center, there were 43 kids there who were under the care of professional staff as well as 12 interns, according to Mobley.

The 10-year-old who was shot was one of the children under Mobley’s care, and a child she saw and interacted with every day.

“He’s a really cool kid. He always wore his glasses. Every time he lost them he always was like, ‘Where are they? I need help, I need help.’ So I always made sure he had his glasses so he knew what was going on,” said Mobley.

According to Knoxville police, a 14-year-old had two handguns in a backpack that were brought into the gym at YWCA before being accidentally discharged and hitting the 10-year-old at least once.

Mobley said the 14-year-old that now faces multiple charges was a fellow camp intern and someone she also interacted with regularly.

The camp intern went on to add that the shooting happened just before the camp was set to embark on a day trip to a local park, but instead there were frantic and scary moments that filled the day.

“It was sad, it was something I had never saw before so it really like shook me,” said Mobley

As a teenager herself, Mobley said she’s heartbroken for everyone involved as she’s hopeful the 10-year-old under her care is able to make a recovery.

For parents in the area, they hoped this is a time where others can learn to prevent tragedies like this one from happening and stop guns from being around children.

“Check their phones, social media, friends and hold them accountable. Discipline their kids. And show them you love them,” Mobley’s mother said.

The shooting is deemed accidental as KPD investigates further into why and how multiple handguns were brought to the YWCA building.

