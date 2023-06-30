Batches of storms and steamy First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are up, but the high humidity makes it feel hotter for the next several days. Our First Alert Weather Day Friday is for an afternoon feeling like it’s closer to 100 degrees, then a batch of stronger storms late evening.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect. The smoke from the wildfires in Canada is back, bringing us hazy skies and a Code Orange Air Quality Alert. This means “sensitive groups” should limit time outside, which includes children, older adults, and those with heart or lung disease.

The system that pushed the smoke into our area and down to the ground, pushes batches of storms in at times. It’s a very fluid pattern, so timing and tracks continue fluctuate.

We have a batch of scattered downpours and storms this morning, which can cause some slowdowns for the morning commute. We start the day with a low around 70 degrees.

For the afternoon, we have a mix of sun and clouds and decreasing smoke. We heat up around 90 degrees, but it feels like it’s closer to 100 degrees. The latest timing of a batch of downpours and storms moves in closer to sunset. Damaging wind and hail are possible in this batch, with the First Alert Weather Day. We have a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph, with some storms bringing stronger winds.

Tonight starts with rain and storms but it’s clearing out, with a low of only 70 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat and humidity continue this weekend with highs in the low 90s. The humidity continue to make it feel more like the upper 90s! Make sure to limit time outside, take breaks in the shade, and drink plenty of water.

Scattered storms look to develop again Saturday afternoon to evening, then again Sunday afternoon to evening. Gusts pick up again Sunday to around 25 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures drop back to the upper 80s early next week and spotty rain chances by the 4th of July.

