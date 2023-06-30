Gatlinburg woman sentenced for misusing COVID-19 funds for a religious charity

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Gatlinburg woman misused COVID-19 funds and was sentenced to 27 months in prison, according to officials with the Department of Justice.

Sarah Denton Willhite plead guilty to one count of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

In November of 2021, she submitted an application to get funding on behalf of Rescue Army Nation Ministries, a nonprofit organization. in the application she falsely reported multiple loss statements as well as saying there were eight employees with the ministry when no one was employed.

Her application was approved for $346,600. She spent the money on a trip to Disney World, paying off student loans, buying land, and buying two vehicles and a travel trailer, according to the DOJ.

She was ordered to pay back all the money and to complete two years of supervised release after she gets out of prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

